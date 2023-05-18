GOP Rep. Luna: Expel Schiff From Congress

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is calling for the expulsion of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., from Congress.

Luna filed a motion on Wednesday to kick Schiff out of the House.

Special Counsel John Durham had concluded in a report that the FBI lacked "actual evidence" to investigate Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and relied too heavily on tips given by Trump's political opponents to fuel the probe, Reuters reported.

According to the Washington Examiner, Schiff had pushed allegations of collusion between Trump and Russia for years.

"Schiff lied to the American people," Luna tweeted. " He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars. He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives."

In another tweet she added: "Knowingly using your position on House Intel to push a lie that ripped apart our country, cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and authorized spying on a US President and then proceeding to double down on the lie within days of the Durham report coming out makes you unfit for office. Ethics should investigate,"

Schiff, who is running for Senate in California, fired back at Luna in a tweet, saying: "BREAKING NEWS: A MAGA Republican Member of Congress just filed a motion to expel me from the U.S. House of Representatives. I stood up to Donald Trump and held extreme MAGA forces accountable. Now they want payback. They'll go after anyone who defends the rule of law."

The Examiner noted that a separate fundraiser sent out on his behalf read: "Nobody stood up to Donald Trump and the extreme MAGA forces more than Adam did, and now MAGA Republicans want payback. As retribution for Adam's leading the first impeachment of Trump and his prominent role on the January 6th Committee, House Republicans are trying to remove him from Congress altogether.

"This is more than just an attack on Adam," the message continued. "This baseless resolution is another attack on our democracy and those upholding the rule of law. Stand up for the Constitution and against Trump, and you get expelled, is the MAGA message."