Neal McCoy to Newsmax: Pledge Endures Despite Political Turmoil

Country music artist Neal McCoy says a simple daily recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance has become a unifying ritual for Americans frustrated by political division, offering a reminder of shared national values regardless of who holds power in Washington.

McCoy, the award-winning, multi-gold and platinum-selling country music artist known for hits such as "No Doubt About It" and "Wink," says his now-decade-long commitment to reciting the Pledge of Allegiance began as a response to growing political tension and has since grown into a daily tradition embraced by Americans of all ages.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," McCoy described how the idea first took shape during a heated political season marked by uncertainty over presidential nominees and rising partisan attacks.

"From the inspiration point, it was just something in early January. You know, everybody was trying to figure out who was going to be the Republican nominees, the Democratic nominees for president.

"The vote is coming up soon, at the end of the year. I just thought everybody's going to be hammering on each other, and the one thing that I could do is go say the Pledge of Allegiance on my page."

McCoy said his goal was to create a space where Americans could set aside political disagreements and come together around the country itself.

"And so anybody on either side of the aisle could come join me and still pledge allegiance to our flag and our wonderful country, no matter where you are on who's in administration," he said.

"So I started that, and then it kind of caught on and just going gangbusters since then," he added.

What began as a personal gesture has turned into a daily routine spanning more than 10 years, with McCoy approaching a milestone of 3,654 consecutive days of reciting the pledge on his Facebook page.

McCoy said parents have told him the daily videos have helped children learn and appreciate the pledge, sometimes for the first time.

"And then the older folks, sometimes they've been in there, in a nursing home, or just not necessarily put away, but kids don't, or family doesn't come see them very often," he said.

"So they tell me, they'll write me and say, 'Hey, you're the one thing I look forward to in the day, so, so don't ever stop.'"

McCoy emphasized that while the ten-year mark has become a meaningful milestone, it was never the original goal.

"I didn't get on here for a ten-year goal, although that has become my last milestone, looks like," he said. "But I just got on it to say it, and let people say it with us and have those great memories of when you were a child."

"And now some people just hold me accountable, and so they say, 'Well, you can't miss it now, we're already doing it,'" McCoy continued. "'I don't know what I'd do if you weren't there to start my day.'"

