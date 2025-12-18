Trump Unveils 'Freedom 250' for US Semiquincentennial

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the launch of Freedom 250, a national nonpartisan organization that will lead the administration's effort next year to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The White House said Freedom 250 will coordinate with the America 250 Task Force, federal agencies, and the congressionally chartered America 250 Commission to plan and deliver what Trump has described as the most extensive anniversary celebration in U.S. history.

Freedom 250 is designed as a nationwide movement bringing together communities, institutions and partners across all 50 states and U.S. territories.

According to the Trump administration, the initiative will focus on national events, storytelling, and civic engagement meant to honor the country's history while looking ahead to what Trump has called the next 250 years of American leadership and opportunity.

Trump announced the initiative in a video message on Thursday, saying Americans will "never see anything like it, and you'll never see anything like it again."

Former Undersecretary of State Keith Krach, a technology entrepreneur and chair of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue University, was named chief executive officer of Freedom 250.

"By working alongside states, businesses, and organizations across the country, Freedom 250 will reignite the pioneering spirit that defines America to strengthen the foundation for the next 250 years of independence, opportunity and freedom," Krach said.

The administration has already begun marking milestone anniversaries for the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps as part of the broader lead-up to 2026.

Freedom 250 will expand those efforts with what officials described as signature moments and national events throughout the anniversary year.

The celebration will begin as the nation rings in 2026, with the Washington Monument illuminated from Dec. 3 to Jan. 5. Memorial Day will include participation in the Spirit of America parade honoring fallen service members.

From June 25 to July 10, the Great American State Fair will take over the National Mall. Led by the president, the fair will feature pavilions from all 50 states showcasing innovation, history, and culture.

Independence Day will serve as the capstone of the anniversary with a Salute to America celebration on the National Mall.

The event will include a major presidential address, a military flyover over the Capitol and Lincoln Memorial, and what the administration described as the largest fireworks display in the world.

Additional events include the first-ever Patriot Games, a four-day athletic competition in the fall of 2026 featuring top high school athletes from each state and territory, a national prayer event on the National Mall next spring, and a UFC event at the White House on Flag Day.

Freedom 250 will also establish a nationwide network of civic, cultural, educational, business and faith-based partners.

Organizers say the effort is intended to strengthen national unity and encourage broad public participation in marking the historic milestone.