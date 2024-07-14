SEAL Rob O'Neill to Newsmax: Countersniper May Have Feared Lawfare

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill told Newsmax that criticism of the Secret Service in response to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump isn't entirely fair.

O'Neill told Newsmax that had the countersniper missed the shot, he would have been thinking "I'm going to prison." This after rally witnesses say they first noticed the shooter on top of a nearby building and tried to point him out to law enforcement.

"I mean, you're going to hear all kinds of theories about inside jobs and all that stuff. And I do question the perimeter that should have been set a lot further than 200m or whatever it was. But unfortunately, if he shoots, great, he saves the day. That'd be awesome. But if he shoots and hits the wrong person, you'll never heard the end of it. It'll be a gunfight, a gun violence, ban on assault weapons type conversation, all that happening. So it's easy to talk about it now that it's over. But to be the man in the arena at the time to take that shot, and I've been the guy to take that shot, you can't be certain," he said.

