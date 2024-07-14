WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: navy seal | rob o’neill | donald trump | shooting | secret service | sniper | assassination

SEAL Rob O'Neill to Newsmax: Countersniper May Have Feared Lawfare

By    |   Sunday, 14 July 2024 02:59 PM EDT

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill told Newsmax that criticism of the Secret Service in response to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump isn't entirely fair.

O'Neill told Newsmax that had the countersniper missed the shot, he would have been thinking "I'm going to prison." This after rally witnesses say they first noticed the shooter on top of a nearby building and tried to point him out to law enforcement.

"I mean, you're going to hear all kinds of theories about inside jobs and all that stuff. And I do question the perimeter that should have been set a lot further than 200m or whatever it was. But unfortunately, if he shoots, great, he saves the day. That'd be awesome. But if he shoots and hits the wrong person, you'll never heard the end of it. It'll be a gunfight, a gun violence, ban on assault weapons type conversation, all that happening. So it's easy to talk about it now that it's over. But to be the man in the arena at the time to take that shot, and I've been the guy to take that shot, you can't be certain," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former U.S. Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill told Newsmax that criticism of the Secret Service in response to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump isn't entirely fair.
navy seal, rob o’neill, donald trump, shooting, secret service, sniper, assassination, attempt
244
2024-59-14
Sunday, 14 July 2024 02:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved