Biggs to Newsmax: Trump Not Just a Hero, 'He's a Legend Now'

By    |   Sunday, 14 July 2024 12:15 PM EDT

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., choked up and nearly broke into tears Sunday during an appearance on Newsmax after being asked to describe his thoughts when seeing President Donald Trump raise his fist in defiance and yell "Fight!" seconds after being shot.

Trump was shot in the ear during a failed assassination attempt Saturday at rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"My thoughts at that time was, well, you know, this guy is he's not just a hero, he's a legend now," Biggs said on "Sunday Report." "I mean, he's up, he's resilient. He's leading the … what do you say?"

The congressman was too emotional to continue.

A 20-year-old suspect was shot and killed by the Secret Service seconds after he allegedly fired shots toward a stage where Trump and was speaking. One rally attendee died, and two other spectators were critically injured.

