Tags: claudia tenney | secret service | donald trump

Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Even Secret Service Must Be Probed

By    |   Sunday, 14 July 2024 12:02 PM EDT

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Sunday that even the Secret Service must be examined after Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Tenney, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said on "Sunday Report" that public confidence in federal agencies has been shaken.

"How can we trust these powerful agencies, whether it's the CIA, the FBI, the DOJ, and now we're even looking at the Secret Service … you wonder, what is happening at the top of the most powerful nation in the world, with the most powerful government agencies," Tenney said.

"And now, putting in harms way the potential president of the United States, the former president, but people that are at a rally. It's just astounding. It's tragic."

Tenney said this was a "horrific assassination attempt" and a "massive Secret Service failure." She said this is a bellwether moment in U.S. history that has been caused by "far-left rhetoric."

Sunday, 14 July 2024 12:02 PM
