Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Walz Risks Subpoena to Appear Before House Panel

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz can expect to receive a subpoena if the Democrat chooses not to appear before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee next month, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Mace, a member of the committee, issued the warning during an appearance on "Wake Up America," as lawmakers prepare to examine what Republicans describe as a growing web of government fraud centered in Minnesota and potentially spreading nationwide.

"Oh, 100%," Mace said when asked whether fraud is occurring in Minnesota and elsewhere.

She argued the scale of alleged wrongdoing is staggering and demanded accountability from Walz, saying the key questions are what he knew and when he knew it.

"Today, I want to get to the bottom of what did Governor Tim Walz — angry Tim Walz — know, and when did he know it?" said Mace.

"And when he found out this was going on years ago, supposedly, what did he do to try to fix it? Because apparently nothing," she added.

Mace pointed to what federal investigators have already uncovered in Minnesota, where prosecutors have charged nearly 100 defendants in major fraud cases involving programs meant to feed children and assist vulnerable citizens.

The most notorious scandal, Feeding Our Future, involved more than $250 million in pandemic-era food aid, much of it allegedly siphoned off through fake meal sites and shell nonprofits.

Mace suggested the fraud totals being discussed could be so large they exceed Somalia's gross domestic product, underscoring the seriousness of what she called "fraud on a massive scale."

The Trump administration has taken aggressive steps to halt questionable funding streams tied to alleged child care fraud in Minnesota, including freezing certain federal payments while demanding audits and receipts.

Federal agencies have cited oversight failures under Walz's administration, as well as viral reporting that highlighted day care centers suspected of operating as fraudulent enterprises.

Walz, however, is not expected to appear at Wednesday's hearing. Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has ordered Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to testify before the panel on Feb. 10.

The governor's office dismissed the Oversight Committee's investigation as political theater, claiming the committee has a "track record of holding circus hearings" and insisting the governor has worked to ensure fraudsters are prosecuted.

Mace rejected that characterization.

"Absolutely not," she said. "And Tim Walz, if he doesn't show up, sir, you are going to be subpoenaed, and we will force you to show up before the Oversight Committee because you have to answer to the American people for the billions of dollars of fraud you allowed under your watch in Minnesota while you've been governor."

Mace also tied the investigation to broader political stakes, warning House Republicans are running out of time to fully enact President Donald Trump's agenda before campaign season intensifies.

"I'm very concerned about the midterms," she said, pointing to the GOP's slim majority and what she described as delayed action on key priorities like immigration and healthcare reforms.

With primaries starting soon, Mace argued Republicans must deliver results — including rooting out fraud and holding Democrat leaders accountable — or risk losing the House in November.

"If we don't move, we don't win," she warned, calling on Republicans to unite and push forward what she called "Trump's agenda 1,000%."

