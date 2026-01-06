WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax's Moeller Reports on Alleged Minn. Day Care Fraud

By    |   Tuesday, 06 January 2026 02:39 PM EST

At least one Minnesota day care facility appeared to be operating despite having its license revoked more than five years ago, Newsmax correspondent Joe Moeller reported.

Moeller visited multiple day care centers in Minneapolis, a city described as ground zero for alleged government fraud under Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.

At one Lake Avenue location, Moeller found multiple day care centers operating in a single building. He also found "No ICE" signs, indicating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were not welcome.

One center, which local media reports said had received government funding despite an alarming list of violations, displayed no exterior signage but had multiple entrances. The violations involved such things as safety issues and improper documentation.

Every day care center in the building has been cited for violations within the past five years.

One day care center, Intisar, lost its license in 2021 due to violations, according to records.

Moeller also reported records showed overlapping owners and operators across multiple day care and healthcare businesses.

Walz said Monday he would not seek reelection amid a fraud investigation into child care programs in the state.

Independent journalist Nick Shirley last month posted a viral video showing day care operations that were beneficiaries of hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds despite no legitimate business activity to justify the influx of money.

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday will hear testimony from Minnesota Republican state lawmakers who have been investigating public assistance fraud.

Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said in a committee statement that his panel has ordered Walz to appear at a public hearing on Feb. 10 as lawmakers investigate the alleged misuse of public funds tied to multiple benefit and Medicaid-related programs.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


