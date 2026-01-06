Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Minnesota Gov. Walz, AG Ellison Face Subpoenas

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison will be subpoenaed and could face a contempt of Congress vote if they fail to testify about widespread fraud and the misuse of federal funds uncovered in their state, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, told "Finnerty" that Walz and Ellison, both Democrats, have not responded to voluntary requests to appear before the committee, which is launching a series of hearings on Minnesota fraud beginning Wednesday.

"They have not," Comer said when asked whether either official had indicated they would testify.

"By law, we have to give them an opportunity to come in voluntarily. I have done that.

"If we don't hear anything from them after tomorrow's hearing, then they need to go ahead and expect a subpoena," he said.

Comer said the committee expects Walz and Ellison to testify Feb. 10 and added that refusal to comply with subpoenas would have consequences.

"They will be held in contempt of Congress," he said.

"We're serious about this. They know the rules."

Comer's committee is holding its first hearing Wednesday examining fraud and the misuse of federal funds in Minnesota, an investigation Comer said has been fueled by whistleblowers and state lawmakers who have raised concerns for years.

The hearing will focus on oversight failures tied to massive fraud cases involving federal nutrition and pandemic-relief programs.

Comer said Walz and Ellison are central figures in the investigation because of their leadership roles during the period when the fraud occurred.

"The American people are outraged. The American people are keeping up with this, and they want answers," he said.

"And the two people that are at the top of everyone's list as to having some answers to these questions are Keith Ellison and Tim Walz."

Comer said both officials previously served in Congress and are well aware of congressional subpoena authority.

"I served in Congress with both Keith Ellison and Tim Walz," he said.

"I'm sure we'll go through their records, but the odds are probably pretty good that they voted to hold someone in contempt if they didn't show up for a subpoena, so they know the rules."

Comer rejected any suggestion that the investigation would fade after Walz, former Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in 2024, announced Monday he would not seek reelection this year.

"Tim Walz thought that this would go away by him simply announcing he was ending his political career. But that didn't do it," Comer said.

Comer said whistleblowers — many of them Democrat state employees — have told investigators they repeatedly warned Walz and Ellison about the fraud.

"They have been warning Tim Walz and Keith Ellison for years — not weeks, not months, years — that this fraud has been going on and has been taking place," Comer said.

"And they both turned a blind eye for political reasons because the Somali voting bloc was so important to the Democrat Party because they needed their votes to stay in power."

Newsmax reached out to Walz and Ellison for comment.

