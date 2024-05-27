Mace to Newsmax: Biden Makes MAGA Slight at West Point

President Joe Biden intentionally reminded graduating cadets at West Point that they took an oath to defend the U.S. against enemies from within, South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace told Newsmax on Monday night.

Biden, during a commencement speech Saturday at the U.S. Military Academy, told cadets that "on your very first day at West Point, you raised your right hand and took an oath. Not to a political party. Not to a president, but to the Constitution of the United States of America. Against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

During Monday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," guest host Jenn Pellegrino asked Mace asked about Biden emphasizing the phrase's last two words, "and domestic," and making them sound like a threat.

"Joe Biden sees Republicans and MAGA and those right of center as the enemy, his political enemy," Mace told Pellegrino. "We're seeing him obviously try to jail Donald Trump, the nominee for the Republican Party. He's tried to throw him off the ballot. There's no doubt that this was intentional as it always has been."

Pellegrino also asked Mace about CNN guest Ana Navarro saying some Latino immigrants "think being anti-immigrant somehow is going to make them pass as more American."

"Well, clearly she doesn't know what she's talking about," Mace said of the political commentator. "We have legal immigrants here in the state of South Carolina, and their frustration stems from the idea that you can break the law to come into our country, to the tune of 9 million plus under Joe Biden, and not follow the law and get amnesty or get a path to citizenship or these individuals worked hard.

"They came here legally. They followed our laws. They want others to come here legally and do the same thing, go through the same rigorous process that they did and not get a free pass. They didn't get free cash, free credit cards, free health care, because they came here to work for the American dream, which was what it should be all about."

