Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Narcissism of Biden 'Disgraceful'

President Joe Biden's penchant for bringing up his late son in speeches intended to honor the lives lost and fallen heroes of other grieving Americans is "disgraceful" and a slap in the face to gold star families in this country, Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Monday.

Biden did it again in his Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, citing the upcoming anniversary of his late son, Beau.

"It's always about Joe Biden, and it's disgraceful. He does this any time, whether he is giving a speech at West Point or giving a speech to families across this country who have lost their loved ones for one reason or another," Leavitt said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "He always brings it back to himself. It is despicable, and it is disrespectful to our gold star families across this country who are mourning today, not celebrating, the loss of their loved ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice to this great nation."

Gold star father Darin Hoover told Newsmax on Friday that he still hasn't heard from Biden in the almost three years since Hoover's son was among 13 service members killed at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan. However, Biden made sure Morehouse College grads heard about Beau in a commencement speech last week. Biden has also falsely claimed in speeches that Beau lost his life while serving in Iraq.

Hoover did, however, talk of the support he has received from former President Donald Trump, who's not even the sitting commander in chief.

"President Trump met with several gold star families last night at the Coca Cola NASCAR race, the 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and I can tell you personally that it is one of President Trump's greatest honors to meet with gold star families and to be a champion for our veterans and military families across this great country, and he will do that again when he is our commander in chief, and he's back at the White House," Leavitt told guest host Michael Grimm.

"And from our campaign. I would like to say our deepest respect and gratitude and love go to all those who have lost their loved ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom in this great nation," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com