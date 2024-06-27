Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Media Is 'Lowering Expectations' for Biden

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that "the mainstream media is supporting the Biden administration by lowering expectations."

On Thursday evening, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in the first of two televised debates. Thursday's will be hosted by CNN and the other on Sept. 10, hosted by ABC.

Mace was shown a clip of Chuck Todd from MSNBC trying to prepare audiences for a less dynamic Biden, with Mace saying, "This version is not the same guy. I don't think he's as nimble." She added today's version of Biden "doesn't even know who he is."

"I think this is the left, the mainstream media is supporting the Biden administration by lowering expectations. That video of him wandering off in Italy at the G7 summit just a few weeks ago. He doesn't know what's going on, and I think this is an attempt to lower expectations for tonight," she said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

