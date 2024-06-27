Trump Campaign Debuts New Ads During Debate

Former President Donald Trump's campaign will air two new TV ads during Thursday night's presidential debate.

The ads, to be shown in key battleground states and Washington, D.C., will appear when Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, and Biden meet in CNN's Atlanta studios for the first presidential debate during the 2024 race for the White House.

The first ad, named "Promises," reminds voters of the booming Trump economy, how Biden has allowed millions of illegal migrants to cross the southern border, and the surge in violent crime across the U.S. during the past three-plus years.

"No matter what Joe Biden promised in the debate, ask yourself: Are you financially better off since he became president?" a male voice says in the ad.

"Are you and your family safer since he became president? Is our country more secure since he became president?

"After four years of failure under Joe Biden, it's time to make America prosperous and strong again. Donald Trump for president — again."

The second ad, named "Who Is Laughing Now," highlights some of the 81-year-old Biden's missteps and gaffes and reminds voters that Vice President Kamala Harris is waiting in the wings to assume the presidency.

"When you think about the Joe Biden you saw in the debate, ask yourself a question: Do you think the guy who was defeated by the stairs ... got taken down by his bike ... lost a fight with his jacket ... and regularly gets lost ... makes it four more years in the White House?" the male voice says.

"And you know who's waiting behind him, right? Vote Joe Biden today, and Kamala Harris tomorrow."

Team Biden-Harris also is releasing ads on the day of the debate, launching a seven-figure paid multimedia campaign that includes digital takeovers across eight news sites, digital ads across social media platforms, a full-page print ad across USA Today newspapers, a new website landing page, billboards, wrapped cars and trucks, and more.