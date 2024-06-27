WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | campaign | tv | ads | debate | swing states | joe biden

Trump Campaign Debuts New Ads During Debate

By    |   Thursday, 27 June 2024 09:33 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's campaign will air two new TV ads during Thursday night's presidential debate.

The ads, to be shown in key battleground states and Washington, D.C., will appear when Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, and Biden meet in CNN's Atlanta studios for the first presidential debate during the 2024 race for the White House.

The first ad, named "Promises," reminds voters of the booming Trump economy, how Biden has allowed millions of illegal migrants to cross the southern border, and the surge in violent crime across the U.S. during the past three-plus years.

"No matter what Joe Biden promised in the debate, ask yourself: Are you financially better off since he became president?" a male voice says in the ad.

"Are you and your family safer since he became president? Is our country more secure since he became president?

"After four years of failure under Joe Biden, it's time to make America prosperous and strong again. Donald Trump for president — again."

The second ad, named "Who Is Laughing Now," highlights some of the 81-year-old Biden's missteps and gaffes and reminds voters that Vice President Kamala Harris is waiting in the wings to assume the presidency.

"When you think about the Joe Biden you saw in the debate, ask yourself a question: Do you think the guy who was defeated by the stairs ... got taken down by his bike ... lost a fight with his jacket ... and regularly gets lost ... makes it four more years in the White House?" the male voice says.

"And you know who's waiting behind him, right? Vote Joe Biden today, and Kamala Harris tomorrow."

Team Biden-Harris also is releasing ads on the day of the debate, launching a seven-figure paid multimedia campaign that includes digital takeovers across eight news sites, digital ads across social media platforms, a full-page print ad across USA Today newspapers, a new website landing page, billboards, wrapped cars and trucks, and more.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump's campaign will air two new TV ads during Thursday night's presidential debate.
donald trump, campaign, tv, ads, debate, swing states, joe biden, kamala harris
330
2024-33-27
Thursday, 27 June 2024 09:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved