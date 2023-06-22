Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Americans See 'Two Tiers of Justice'

People want everyone to have "equal access, equal opportunity, and equal justice under the law," but that isn't happening with federal agencies showing one approach to "the elites" and another to conservatives, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Thursday on Newsmax.

"Two tiers of justice, that is what Tennesseans are saying," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I'm hearing it every single day, whether it's the DOJ, the FBI, the IRS, the EPA, OSHA, or any of the other agencies, they feel as if there is one approach that is shown to the elites to the Bidens, the Clintons, and their cronies."

Blackburn added: "There is another that is shown to conservatives and other individuals who are not part of the privileged or the elite, and people are really frustrated with this. ... They want our country to be a nation known for abiding by the rule of law."

Blackburn said the way President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and their family are being treated is "of tremendous frustration because they see the way President [Donald] Trump is treated. They see the way people who are not part of the elite are treated, and they know it is not equal."

Meanwhile, Biden defended his son in a recent MSNBC interview, and Blackburn said on Newsmax that "everybody knows that Hunter Biden has been treated differently," including with his plea deal to tax charges.

"The FBI has slow-walked this investigation," Blackburn said. "We're hearing that they just never even looked at the laptop. And isn't it interesting that even with the IRS charges, the tax charges that are there, there is no question about where this money came from? How did you end up with this money that you did not pay taxes on? It's very interesting how they have approached this."

Blackburn said she's being asked how President Biden couldn't be aware of what his son or his brother were doing, and "how they are influence-peddling or trading on his name."

"How could he not have been aware of that?" asked Blackburn. "These individuals came to his office. He is shown in pictures with them. But yet you have a DOJ that is chosen not to investigate this."

Blackburn also discussed special counsel John Durham's testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, including his comments about the political weaponization of the FBI and the DOJ, saying she agrees that there are "good men and women" who work in the federal law enforcement community.



"They desperately want to see the political cabal inside the DOJ and the FBI dealt with," said Blackburn. "They want to see this defunded and, hopefully, we'll see some changes."

