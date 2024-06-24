Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Bowman, AOC 'Mentally Unhinged'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said the rhetoric coming out of the profanity-laced rally held by "Squad" member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and his rapping sidekick, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over the weekend was "dangerous," telling Newsmax that the pair are "completely mentally unhinged."

Further, Mace told "Prime News" that she agreed with a Democrat's assessment of Bowman's rally and rhetoric on Saturday.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., said in a post: "The level of profanity here is so shocking as to be unbecoming of a Member of Congress. There is nothing in Jamaal Bowman's unhinged tirade that remotely resembles the decency of the people I know and represent in the South Bronx."

"Someone should check to see if AOC and Jamaal Bowman are stable enough to actually serve in Congress," Mace told show host John Bachman. "And, quite frankly, I can't believe I'm going to say this, but I agree with Ritchie Torres.

"This was completely unbecoming of a member of Congress, and it looks like they're completely mentally unhinged right now. And it's dangerous.

"The rhetoric is dangerous. Saying and calling on Americans to fight the way that AOC was suggesting. I don't know, maybe the left wants a civil war, but she's absolutely bat you-know-what crazy," she said.

