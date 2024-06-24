WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nancy mace | bowman | aoc | rally

Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Bowman, AOC 'Mentally Unhinged'

By    |   Monday, 24 June 2024 10:23 PM EDT

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said the rhetoric coming out of the profanity-laced rally held by "Squad" member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and his rapping sidekick, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over the weekend was "dangerous," telling Newsmax that the pair are "completely mentally unhinged."

Further, Mace told "Prime News" that she agreed with a Democrat's assessment of Bowman's rally and rhetoric on Saturday.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., said in a post: "The level of profanity here is so shocking as to be unbecoming of a Member of Congress. There is nothing in Jamaal Bowman's unhinged tirade that remotely resembles the decency of the people I know and represent in the South Bronx."

"Someone should check to see if AOC and Jamaal Bowman are stable enough to actually serve in Congress," Mace told show host John Bachman. "And, quite frankly, I can't believe I'm going to say this, but I agree with Ritchie Torres.

"This was completely unbecoming of a member of Congress, and it looks like they're completely mentally unhinged right now. And it's dangerous.

"The rhetoric is dangerous. Saying and calling on Americans to fight the way that AOC was suggesting. I don't know, maybe the left wants a civil war, but she's absolutely bat you-know-what crazy," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said the rhetoric coming out of the profanity-laced rally held by "Squad" member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and his rapping sidekick, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over the weekend was "dangerous."
nancy mace, bowman, aoc, rally
259
2024-23-24
Monday, 24 June 2024 10:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved