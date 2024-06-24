Dem N.J. Representative Spurns Rep. Bowman, Backs Challenger Latimer

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., has endorsed Westchester County, N.Y., Executive George Latimer in his primary fight against incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y, a member of the "Squad" of extreme left-wing Democrats.

Gottheimer is the first congressman to endorse Latimer in the race for New York's 16th Congressional District, which encompasses portions of Westchester County and the Bronx. The primary will be held Tuesday.

"I'm proud to endorse @LatimerforNY. We need more commonsense leaders and problem solvers in Congress," Gottheimer wrote Monday in a post on X. "I know George will fight hate in all forms, and stand up for the values we all believe in."

Bowman faces up an uphill fight in the primary. He has been hounded for his criticism of Israel in the heavily Jewish congressional district as negative advertisements against him have flooded the airwaves. Latimer has received heavy support from the pro-Israel American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Gottheimer has been vocal in his support for Israel.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., who represents portions of the Bronx, has not formally endorsed Latimer but has been critical of Bowman and his anti-Israel rhetoric.

Hillary Clinton and former Reps. Nita Lowey and Eliot Engel have endorsed Latimer. Former Rep. Mondaire Jones, who was a progressive ally of Bowman's, has also endorsed Latimer. Jones is trying to win back his old seat in New York's 17th Congressional District.

Bowman has called Israel's conduct "genocide," and immediately advocated for a cease-fire after Israel's military response to Iranian-backed Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

Last week, Bowman apologized for remarks he made downplaying sexual violence committed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack.

In November, Bowman said the reports of sexual violence committed by Hamas against Israel were "propaganda" and "lies." He was later contradicted by a United Nations report.

"Immediately, when the U.N. provided additional evidence, I voted to condemn the sexual violence," Bowman said on WNYC. "I apologize for my comments, and now we're continuing to do the work to fight sexual violence and domestic violence in all its forms."

Bowman has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. who held rallies for him over the weekend.

An Emerson College-The Hill-PIX11 poll released June 11 showed Bowman trailing Latimer 48%-31% with 21% undecided. The poll showed 51% of respondents had a favorable view of Bowman and 43% had an unfavorable view. Latimer had a 65% favorable rating and a 23% unfavorable rating.