Larry Elder to Newsmax: Bowman Rally 'Festival of Hatred'

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder panned the weekend rally held by "Squad" member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., telling Newsmax on Monday it was a "festival of hatred and antisemitism."

Elder joined political consultant Dick Morris on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss the profanity-laced rally, in which Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and fellow "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., appeared to support Bowman, who's trailing in the polls by double digits ahead of his Tuesday primary in the 16th Congressional District.

In the Saturday rally, which did not take place in his own district, Bowman accused his opponent, George Latimer, of promoting genocide in Gaza and asserted that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which has endorsed Latimer, is "destroying our democracy."

"You have to laugh, because if you don't, you could cry. I mean, what a festival of hatred and antisemitism," Elder said. "Even the mayor of New York [Eric Adams] denounced this hatred and antisemitism. And the Democrat Party has a real problem with antisemitism.

"This is why the Democrats are beginning to lose, finally, the Jewish vote. And, of course, there are many of them are pro-Hamas/pro-Palestinian. And who knew that AIPAC wanted to destroy our democracy? Who knew?" Elder asked.

Morris said Democrats who are desperate fall back on playing the race card in the hopes of ginning up their thinning base.

"I've noticed, actually, that there has been a real uptick in, in fomented Black-white hostility by the left in the last few weeks as they feel they're losing the Black vote," Morris said.

"In many places, they have resurrected the idea of tearing down Confederate statues and changing the name of Confederate streets named after Confederate generals. And they're just doing that because they want to incite rebellion and to remind the Black vote of how dependent it is on ideological shifts."

