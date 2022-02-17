Mike Lindell to Newsmax: We'll Try Again to Deliver Pillows to Canadian Truckers

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Newsmax on Wednesday night that another attempt will be made to deliver pillows to the Ottawa Freedom Convoy protesters after Canadian authorities stopped a truck at the border on Tuesday.

Lindell, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, and a truck full of pillows were prevented from entering Canada due to the CEO and the trucker being unvaccinated, the National Post reported.

Lindell, however, said he was told the pillow shipment required another permit.

"My trucker there is going to try again [Thursday] morning," Lindell told Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield on "Stinchfield."

"They made us get another permit … another permit, I don't know. Regulations, red tape. We're gonna try again [Thursday] morning and we're gonna head into Ottawa."

A government source told the National Post that Lindell was stopped because he was unvaccinated and had not taken a pre-arrival COVID-19 test.

Canada Border Services Agency learned of Lindell's intentions through social media posts just before his arrival, the source noted.

Also on Tuesday, a MyPillow truck carrying "over 10,000 pillows," including 1,000 "Bible pillows" destined for the truckers' children, was stopped trying to cross the border through the Ambassador Bridge leading to Windsor, Ontario, the Natonal Post reported.

A Post source said the truck was turned back because the trucker did not have a valid pre-arrival COVID-19 test.

Foreigners seeking entrance into Canada must have at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses and show a negative molecular COVID-19 test result taken within the past 72 hours.

Truckers in Canada have been protesting over COVID restrictions for three weeks.

Demonstrators blocked the Ambassador Bridge for six days before being removed on Sunday. Police said on Tuesday they intercepted a small convoy of trucks suspected of wanting to reinstate a blockade.

Truckers blocking downtown Ottawa on Wednesday were warned to depart or face arrest.

"These truckers are changing … it's historical," Lindell said of the truckers. "It's a blessing."

Lindell also discussed the Minnesota Bank & Trust, which has terminated the CEOs banking accounts.

"[Canada Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau, the evil dictator up there … said if you help the truckers, then you can get debanked," Lindell told Stinchfield. "The banks up in Canada can debank you. I got it beat. I'm already debanked!"

The CEO said he had been a longtime Minnesota Bank & Trust customer — he told Business Insider he had nine accounts and none were related to his main MyPillow business — and said the debut of his Frank Speech platform launched last spring was the impetus for the bank's actions.

"Somebody must have gotten to them because they wait till now to go, 'OK, now we want you to leave our bank on Friday,'" Lindell told Stinchfield. "I said I wouldn't leave, so they shut the accounts down.

"They want to cancel your speech. They want to cancel your voice."

