Mike Lindell Plans to Donate Pillows to Freedom Convoy Truckers

MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell announced on Friday that he would be donating thousands of pillows to "Freedom Convoy" Canadian truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions in Ottawa.

"In Canada, they have backed off on some of the mandates," Lindell said. "The truckers are gaining. It is working … they’re doing it now on the U.S. side. MyPillow’s getting involved. We’re shipping up pillows to all of the truckers."

"I don’t know if they’ll let us into Canada, but we’re gonna try and get pillows to all of them," he continued. "Our voices are getting out there, and things are getting done to get this—to fight the evil. I mean, it’s just unreal."

During an interview on Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), Lindell detailed that the distribution of the pillows would occur on a secret day to avoid "obstructionists."

"We’re busy. All of our employees are busy making pillows right now for the truckers in Canada," he told the network. "We’re going to try to get them through. I’m not going to say what day or ... there will be obstructionists."

Lindell added that he has a factory operational in Canada, but distributor issues caused by the CEO getting "canceled" for controversial comments about the 2020 presidential election have hurt production.

"Canadian companies canceled me too. Costco, the Canadian Shopping Channel, so our production went way down a year ago. So ... I got a little problem with [Canadian Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau," the pillow CEO said.

The latest donation by Lindell is not the first time he assisted people in need with his product, The Epoch Times reported.

Most recently, Lindell sent more than 10,000 pillows to victims of the Kentucky tornado in December 2021. In 2017, his team shipped six trucks loaded with almost 60,000 pillows to Houston to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey.