La. AG Murrill to Newsmax: Furor Over Ten Commandments Law 'Surprising'

The furor over the recently enacted Louisiana law requiring every public school in the state to display a specific version of the Ten Commandments in each classroom is "surprising" and likely won't be overturned within the boundaries of existing Supreme Court precedent, said the state's attorney general, Liz Murrill.

"There's another Supreme Court decision that recognizes that the Ten Commandments can be posted if they're posted inside a historical context," Murrill said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"And, you know, some people may not realize that Moses holding the tablets on which the Ten Commandments were etched, it appears on the east side of the United States Supreme Court building. So the Ten Commandments do show up in a lot of historical contexts.

"They are foundational to our original foundational documents and the founders of our country's vision for our country. So I think there's a lot of discussion points that can take place once the poster is designed," she continued.

"The furor over this law has been a little surprising, because I think the Supreme Court precedent does recognize some flexibility inside the two decisions that that have been cited."

The legislation that Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed into law requires a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in "large, easily readable font" in all public classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities.

Opponents questioned the law's constitutionality and vowed to challenge it in court. Proponents said the measure is not solely religious, but that it has historical significance. In the language of the law, the Ten Commandments are "foundational documents of our state and national government."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

