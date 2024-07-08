WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: louisiana | ten commandments | schools | law

Opponents Want La. Commandments Law Blocked Before School

Monday, 08 July 2024 06:18 PM EDT

Opponents of a new Louisiana law requiring that a version of the Ten Commandments be posted in public school classrooms have asked a federal court to block implementation of the requirement while their lawsuit against it progresses and before the new school year starts.

A group of parents of Louisiana public school students, representing various faiths, filed the lawsuit last month, soon after Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed the new law. In motions filed Monday, their attorneys asked for a preliminary injunction blocking the law. And they sought an expedited briefing and hearing schedule that would require the state to respond to the request for an injunction by July 19 and for a hearing on July 29. Public schools open in August.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Baton Rouge, says the law violates First Amendment clauses protecting religious liberty and forbidding laws establishing a religion.

Backers of the law argue that it doesn't violate the Constitution and that posting the Ten Commandments is appropriate and legal because they are part of the foundation of U.S. law.

