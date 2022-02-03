Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Left Has Taken Control of Pandemic

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax that COVID-19 lockdowns have had a major negative impact on Americans.

“I think we’re seeing this more and more and more,” he said Thursday on “Wake Up America.” “These lockdowns actually will have much more of greater negative effect than we’ve ever seen before. You know this is cancer month, so we’re going to talk about cancer screenings. There was a report that over 9 million people did not report for their cancer screenings.

“Businesses were closed. People became unemployed, depressed … substance abuse … and so many other different things that happened.

“This was information that we knew was going on, and while we needed to do things at first, I believe we started out well, the mantra and the push by the progressive left to control, control, and control to politicize the entire pandemic has done our country, and the world for that matter, a great injustice.”

His comments came after Johns Hopkins University researchers reported the lockdown in the U.S. and Europe had little to no impact on reducing COVID-19 deaths.

Murphy, who is also a medical doctor, questioned the impact of vaccinating children under the age of 18 against COVID-19.

“I will just say it: I’m not sold on vaccinating our kids under the age of 18,” he said. [COVID] is not a pediatric disease by and large, especially coming out now and saying this vaccine is safe for children under 5. I’m not there. I’m not there as a physician.

And [Dr. Anthony] Fauci got on and said months ago that we give vaccines to kids all the time. Sure we do. We give them for pediatric diseases. But we don’t know the long-term side effects of kids going through puberty, etc., etc. So, I’m just not sold on that.

“Sadly enough, we have schools that are requiring it. I think the left has taken control of this pandemic and science has been out the window.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here