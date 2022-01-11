Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Fauci's 'Arrogance' Makes Him an 'Embarrassment'

Dr. Anthony Fauci is an "embarrassment to the medical profession because of his arrogance," and his political focus, Rep. Greg Murphy, also a doctor, said on Newsmax after the heated arguments between Fauci and Sens. Rand Paul and Roger Marshall ended with Fauci being heard on a "hot mic" calling Marshall a "moron."

"Dr. Fauci has taken off his medical science hat and put on a political science hat," Murphy, R-N.C., said on Newsmax's "American Agenda" Tuesday. "The man is arrogant and people do not like arrogant doctors. He's considered himself above reproach, that his word is law and is the 100% truth, and there's no debate about that."

During Tuesday's meeting of the Senate Health Committee, Fauci squared off against Paul, R-Ky., telling the senator that because of his opposition, the "crazies" are targeting him.

Then, Fauci, who is President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tangled with Marshall, R, Kan.

Marshall, who is also a doctor, challenged Fauci to submit a financial disclosure including his past and current investments to Congress, reports Mediaite.

Fauci told Marshall that he was "so misinformed" and the men argued for a few minutes, until Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., ended the tussle. Just after that, Fauci could be heard saying, faintly, "What a moron…Jesus Christ."

"The fact he calls Dr. Marshall a moron, in my opinion, is just is simply ridiculous," Murphy said. "Dr. Marshall's a very smart fellow, and in fact, Fauci's not the only smart person in the room…people do not like arrogant doctors."

Marshall had also questioned Fauci on new allegations that he went ahead with gain of function research after it was rejected, which Fauci called "misinformation."

Murphy told Newsmax that when people look back on what was being said and done during the pandemic, they'll see that Fauci has been evasive.

"He's turned this into a cult of personality and bought into his own personality, and he places those interests above the common good," said Murphy. "We don't know exactly where we're going, but a little humility, a little humility in front of America goes a very, very long way."

Further, empathy from Fauci would have gotten more people vaccinated, rather than his acting from a "top-down approach," said Murphy.

"Fauci has become the figurehead of this pandemic," said Murphy, adding that there is much made about former President Donald Trump's personality alienating some people, but Fauci's personality has "done much greater damage to the health and welfare of this nation."

