Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Biden's SCOTUS Promise as 'Racist as It Gets'

It is as "racist as it gets" for President Joe Biden to have pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court and prejudge how that person will think, Rep. Greg Murphy said Thursday on Newsmax, a day after news broke of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's pending retirement.

"It's the prerogative of the president of the United States to nominate who he feels most confident who would be the best Supreme Court justice," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Why people have to be labeled in one particular category or another, I think is very, very wrong.

"I think it's a misdeed of justice, to be honest with you, because then we're saying that somebody's skin color is going to be how they think, which, in my opinion, is as racist as it gets."

During his presidential campaign, Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman to the court, if he was given the opportunity.

But Murphy told Newsmax that he prays that a new justice is nominated who is "fair, that looks at the Constitution first, rather than any other social issue."

"We don't need another activist judge on any court in the United States, especially on the Supreme Court," he said. "We want fair, we want impartial judgment, and that's where I think hopefully we can start getting some trust backed by the American people in the judicial system."

Murphy also commented on the numbers of Democrats who are pulling out of the 2022 midterms, telling Newsmax they're leaving because they understand their party's policies "have this nation on the wrong track."

"We jokingly [say] this the largest growing and the fastest-growing caucus in Congress is the Democratic departure caucus," Murphy said. "These people are not stupid, and they understand that Democrat policies have this nation on the wrong track."

His comments come after Rep. Jim Cooper, the Democrat representing Tennessee's 5th District in Nashville, announced he is retiring from Congress this year, after serving for 34 years. Cooper said he is retiring after his base in Nashville was "dismembered" by redistricting and was cut into three new districts, making the location less urban and more suburban and Republican-leaning.

His departure marks the 29th Democrat who has chosen not to seek reelection.

Murphy, who is also a doctor, further commented about Dr. Anthony Fauci, after documents tied to him, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, and other government officials have surfaced showing the crafting of narratives on COVID-19 and its origins.

"We'll never be able to know for sure because we gave the Chinese 10 months to scrub and clean" the Wuhan Institute of Virology, said Murphy. "It will be very hard to convince me that this did not leak from the lab. I don't think it was done intentionally. But we know that lab leaks have happened before.

"We know gain-of-function [research] was occurring in the Wuhan lab. When you add A plus B, usually you get C and this is probably most likely what happened. The same thing is that Fauci has lied throughout the entire thing."

Murphy accused Fauci and "his arrogance and his duplicity" of "hurting medicine in the United States."

"I'm a physician of 30 years," he concluded. "It's very painful to see this happen to American medicine."

