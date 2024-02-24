Dick Morris to Newsmax: Haley's Chances at Nomination Negligible

Former presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax Saturday that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley faces significant challenges in her presidential bid, saying she has virtually no statistical path to victory as the primary season progresses.

Morris outlined the pivotal upcoming Super Tuesday, where approximately "4,500 delegates" will be allocated, emphasizing the significance of states like California and Texas, "where if you win more than 50% of the vote in the primary, you are assured the entire delegation."

Under these conditions, Morris stated, it is increasingly evident that former President Donald Trump will secure a prevailing portion of delegates, rendering Haley's chances negligible.

On "Saturday Report," Morris contextualized the current delegate allocation, noting the comparatively minor numbers awarded in states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. However, he emphasized the forthcoming primaries, particularly highlighting Michigan's sizable 100-delegate count, where Morris anticipates another Trump victory.

Morris likened Haley's situation to rooting for the second-place team after the leading contender has secured victory, emphasizing the futility of her efforts to maintain relevance in the race.

He criticized Haley's tenacity in clinging to her candidacy, describing it as "disgraceful" and "disgusting."

Trump, Morris noted, aims to further solidify his front-runner status by securing his fourth consecutive primary win, potentially delivering a significant blow to Haley's aspirations, particularly as the election is in her home state of South Carolina.

