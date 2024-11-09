WATCH TV LIVE

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Gained in All Demographics

By    |   Saturday, 09 November 2024 06:23 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump made huge gains in Tuesday's election among all demographics including the Black and Latino vote, and political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax Saturday that's because voters can't be bracketed anymore. 

"The Latino vote is no longer part of the Black-Latino coalition; it's part of the Trump winning coalition," Morris, the host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy," said on "The Count." "You can't bracket Blacks and Latinos anymore like politicians tend to do."

Trump, he added, gained in all demographics by age, gender, occupation, income, "every one of them," said Morris. 

"Even in blue states, Trump lost the blue states by a much smaller margin than he had before," said Morris. "California went from a 29% spread for the Democrats to about 13%. New York went from about a 19-point spread to a 12-point spread."

That means that Republicans are "on the cusp" of taking over more states, ending the "bicoastal phenomenon of the Democratic Party," said Morris. 

Saturday, 09 November 2024 06:23 PM
