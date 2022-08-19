Dick Morris to Newsmax: FBI Raid 'Energized' Trump

Political activist and former President Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax Friday that the recent FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, "has energized" him to continue fighting.

"I've worked with so closely with President Clinton and with President Trump; and with Clinton, if people liked him, it energized him," Morris said during "Spicer & Co." Friday. "With Trump, if he's facing opposition, particularly due to the low-level opposition using dirty tactics, that energizes him, and I think that the effect of the Mar-a-Lago raid ... is energizing. I think he relishes being in a fight, and I think he really feels that his adversary made a huge mistake, and he's determined to capitalize on it."

Morris said he predicted something similar to the raid, some kind of major legal move, in his new book, "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" but could not predict the Mar-a-Lago raid.

"It's kind of like Pearl Harbor. They predicted they'd attacked Guam; they didn't realize they'd attack Hawaii," he said. "I knew that they would raid; I didn't know they would raid the president's home."

Around 30 federal agents executed a search warrant on Trump's resort and residence Aug. 8, reportedly looking for documents that he brought with him from the White House in January 2021, The New York Times reported.

Although Morris feels the latest moves by the Department of Justice and FBI are motivating the former president, he does not believe Trump will announce a run in 2024 until after the midterm elections in November.

"I don't [think he will announce before November]. I think he should march to the beat of his own drummer," Morris said. "I think the big reason that he hasn't announced yet is that his accountant won't let him, because when he announces, expenditures on rallies and stuff comes right out of the campaign money. I also think that he probably feels that if the elections turn out negative, he will be blamed more, if he announces before."

Morris said that Trump is currently riding the momentum of the mistakes President Joe Biden and the Democrats have made and knows that he will have an easier time fighting them if he waits.

"If it [weren't] for their inflation, their gas prices, their unsealing of the border," he said, "and now the Mar-a-Lago raid and the IRS expansion, he'd have a much tougher time. But as it is now, he has this path more or less made for him."

