Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems 'Abandoned Political Process' on Trump

Fearing they can't beat former President Donald Trump, or his movement, in elections, "Democrats have abandoned the political process" to stop him, presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris said on Newsmax.

"In my book, 'The Return,' I make the case that I think is very important: That the Democrats have abandoned the political process and are using criminal justice process and the judicial process to try to stop Donald Trump, and they weaponized the IRS and the FBI to be the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party," Morris, who has advised Democrat President Bill Clinton and Trump's presidential campaigns, said on Thursday's "John Bachman Now."

"The raid at Mar-a-Lago, the pretext was the archives. Who cares about the archives? They are in there to try to find documented evidence — or planted — to frame Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 riot, and to claim that somehow this was a revolution against the United States government, because they want to invoke the 14th Amendment that says that anyone who was involved in an insurrection against the government can't hold public office."

Morris denounced the "deliberate effort to manipulate the presidential elections," telling co-hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza that Democrats and anti-Trump operatives are "all going hell bent to try to stop Trump from running, using the judicial process, politicizing it.

"And the expansion of the IRS is a piece with that," Morris continued. "As I say in my book, they know they couldn't get money out of rich people. They buried their assets too deep, but they are going to go after every middle-class person they can find — Uber drivers, Lyft drivers, waitresses, waiters, self-employed mom-and-pop entrepreneurs, bodegas.

"And they're going to say, We understand that two years ago, you underreported your tips, or this business thing you said was a business lunch, we checked with the restaurant. You dined alone. You've committed a felony.

"You could be indicted and prosecuted for this. Now we won't do it because we think you're basically honest, but don't do provocative things like that Trump lawn sign outside, or the bumper sticker on your car. And for goodness sakes, my boss is crazy: Don't let him know that you were at the Trump rally."

The House Jan. 6 select committee's stated goal is to block Trump from running again, Morris continued.

"What the Jan. 6 committee has been all about is trying to say that this was revolution, not a riot, and that Donald Trump rather than cooling it, which he did, inflamed it," Morris said. "And the evidence, they say, is the former president, expressing his opinion that the election was rigged in stolen — which they're saying is tantamount to advocating overthrowing the government — this is a basis for keeping Trump from running, keeping him from the ballot, and we must not let that succeed."

Biased polls, which Trump has long denounced as "suppression polls," are also a weapon in the fight, particularly as it relates to campaign fundraising, Morris told Bachman.

"Good God, John, we were on the air for hours during the 2020 election going through the polls by these very same firms that said Trump would lose Michigan by 15 points, lose Pennsylvania by double digits, that Biden would beat him in the popular vote by 12 points, none of which turned out to be true," Morris said. "They were all phony. They were all deliberately planted. I am a pollster. I know how they do it.

"There are only two or three honest polling firms in the country: McLaughlin, Trafalgar, and one or two others. The others are in the pocket of the Democratic Party, and what they're trying to do now is discourage people from giving money to candidates."

Polls showing Democrats leading midterm elections by wide margins right now are set up to pretend Republicans "can't possibly win; that they've fallen horribly far behind, and these are all phony."

Like the past elections, Trump and Republicans are going to outperform those biased-poll election projections, particularly polls often oversampling Democrats, Morris said.

"You're going to get an answer that said the Democrat is winning, but he's not winning," Morris concluded. "Trump is sweeping this election, and you're going to see when the returns come in — the honest poll, the actual ballot — that the Republicans will take the House by like 40 or 60 or more seats and will win 54 to 56 seats in the Senate."

