Dick Morris to Newsmax: Cheney Dynasty Coming to 'Well-Deserved End'

Rep. Liz Cheney's time in office, and the Cheney political dynasty, will come to a "well-deserved end" with Tuesday's Wyoming primary, said Dick Morris, host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy."

Morris added that Cheney will pay for her role on the Jan. 6 select committee and its play to keep former President Donald Trump from seeking reelection in 2024.

"Let me put Liz Cheney into perspective," Morris said Wednesday on Newsmax's "National Report." "The Democrats were trying to obviously remove Trump from office.

"They impeached him twice and then, after the election, they tried to sell the narrative that Trump is a revolutionary bent on toppling the government by leading an insurrection against our democracy."

The reason for that, he explained, is that the 14th Amendment has a clause that bans a person who engages in insurrection from holding public office.

But the Jan. 6 committee, of which Cheney is a vice chair, has failed to prove that, so now the Democrats have turned to "Plan B," which was the raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, said Morris, author of the book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

"This was simply designed to get them in the door to Mar-a-Lago so that they can search for documents to try to prove that this was an insurrection, and that Trump led a revolution, so they can try to invoke the 14th Amendment," Morris said.

The Democrats know the courts likely will block that move, he added, but they hope that the accusation will be enough to keep the Republicans from nominating Trump, which won't likely happen.

Meanwhile, Cheney and Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski, both of whom voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol, are facing primary challenges against Trump-endorsed candidates. Murkowski still has a chance to win unlike Cheney, Morris said.

"It's going to be a four-way race and the primary system in Alaska is such that it becomes impossible to win until the very last of the runoffs and primaries," he said.

Alaska has an open primary and ranked-choice voting, which means all contenders for the seat will be on the same ballot for all primary voters. The top four will advance to the general election and then voters will rank them in order of preference.

"The Democrats did this deliberately to protect Murkowski," said Morris.

