Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Could Pick Up 5-7 Senate Seats in November

Political activist and one-time advisor to former President Bill Clinton Dick Morris predicted on Newsmax Monday that Republicans could pick up between 5-7 seats in the Senate this November, taking the majority in that chamber.

"I believe that the Republicans, and I write this in the book, 'The Return,' are going to win 55 to 57 seats in the Senate," Morris said during "American Agenda" Monday. "We are used to [winning] Georgia, New Hampshire, and Nevada, and then on top of that, I think we're going to win Colorado, and I think we might win Connecticut."

Those victories would put the current GOP 50-50 split in the Senate, over the top with a majority.

As an example, Morris said he believes that Trump endorsed Connecticut GOP candidate Leora Levy can win her primary against challengers Themis Klarides and Peter Lumaj, and then defeat incumbent Democrat Richard Blumenthal in the November general election.

"This year, [the GOP] are not naming 'a sacrificial lamb,' but a determined Trump supporter, Leora Levy," Morris said. "Trump just endorsed [her] a few days ago, and it's particularly important, with the primary tomorrow, that people go out and support Levy because she is going to invigorate the Republican Party here, and I think she's going to defeat Blumenthal."

Blumenthal, a former member of the House, Connecticut state legislator, and attorney general, has represented the D+20 state in the Senate since 2011, according to Ballotpedia.

Levy was born in Havana, Cuba, and graduated from Brown University in 1978.

After working on gubernatorial campaigns for Tom Foley and Bob Stefanowski, she was appointed Connecticut Republican national committeewoman after the RNC convention in 2016, according to her biography on Ballotpedia.

Trump endorsed her Aug. 4 in a live telephone call during a gathering for state Republicans in Montville, the Hartford Courant reported.

"Leora Levy is a wonderful woman who works hard and smart, and will never let you down,'' Trump wrote in a statement. "She will defeat the corrupt Richard Blumenthal in November, and what a victory that will be. Leora has my complete and total endorsement!''

Morris said that recent polling he helped conduct shows Blumenthal with just 41% supporting his reelection, while 46% said they would like someone else to have a chance in office.

"Levy is going to be that someone else," Morris said.

He said that a victory for Levy in Connecticut could show the power of the former president's endorsement and preview the difference it could make come November.

"[Trump is] saying these are Americans, and he's adding a layer of American nationalism [and] economic nationalism on top of the normal free market capitalist stuff the Republicans are pushing," Morris said, "This amounts to a transformation from a country club party to a workers' party, the Republican Party."

