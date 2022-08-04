Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump 'Orchestrating a Makeover' of the GOP

Arizona, like other states, is feeling the impact of former President Donald Trump's influence in its elections, and that will continue as he works to remove so-called RINOs from office, Dick Morris, the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on Newsmax Thursday.

"Donald Trump orchestrated a takeover of the Republican Party in 2016," said Morris on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Now he's orchestrating a makeover of the Republican Party in 2022. He's going precinct by precinct, state by state and getting rid of the RINOs [Republicans in Name Only], getting rid of the elitist Republicans, and putting MAGA people in there."

He's scored "resounding victories" in several states, including Arizona and Michigan, through candidates he's endorsed, said Morris.

"These are the two key states he has to win out of the five main states he has to win to become president," said Morris.

Morris notes that in his book, he referred to a "master plan" from Democrats to turn the primaries against Trump by creating the impression that he's been weakened by the investigation of the Jan. 6 House select committee.

"That rumor was proven false by these election returns," said Morris. "I think we have to put that 'Trump making over the Republican Party' in perspective. The RINO Republicans are committed to Adam Smith's idea of the free flow of goods and labor."

But Trump supporters, led by Trump, are rejecting that idea, Morris said, because American jobs are in danger.

"These are American factories," he said. "We need to protect them. We need to put America first and pay attention, not to the elite, but to these blue-collar workers whose jobs are on the line. These victories are a statement of Trump's positives and personal endorsement, but they are also an endorsement of the idea of putting America first."

Meanwhile, the winner of the GOP primary for governor in Arizona remains too close to call between Trump-endorsed Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson to determine who will face Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the winner of the Democrat primary.

Morris chided Hobbs as one who has a "masters degree in how to commit voter fraud."

"When she was elected in 2018, toppling the Republican incumbent, everybody said Hobbs lost, and then a week later when all of the mail-in ballots were counted, Hobbs was declared the winner," said Morris. "They went to court and the court did the same stuff it did in 2020, which was to ratify an election that probably was fraudulent."

