×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | michigan | primaries | gop

Trump 'Champ of the Day' in Michigan

donald trump gestures while speaking
Former President Donald Trump (Mandel Ngum/Getty Images)

John Gizzi By Thursday, 04 August 2022 05:52 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Although some races are still being counted following Michigan's Republican primary Tuesday, it became clear the next day that former President Donald Trump had a big night in the Water Wonderland.

Along with Trump-endorsed TV commentator Tudor Dixon sweeping the GOP primary for governor, Trump was, according to Bill Ballenger of the online Ballenger Report on Michigan politics, "6-0 in congressional endorsements."

Rep. Bill Huizenga and five non-incumbent U.S. House candidates endorsed by Trump all emerged triumphant in the Tuesday primaries.

The most-watched "scalp on the wall" for Trump was that of freshman Rep. Peter Meijer, who lost renomination in the 3rd District (Grand Rapids) to onetime Trump administration official John Gibbs. Meijer was the sixth of ten House Republicans to have voted for Trump's impeachment to be leaving Congress this year.

Ballenger also pointed out that "four state legislators went down to candidates endorsed by Trump. He even knocked off an incumbent Republican state senator—the first time this has happened since 1986."

He was referring to the heated race in the 17th District (Branch County), in which U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Jonathan Lindsey defeated State Sen. Kim LaSata with 61%. Lindsey, the son-in-law of famed economist Arthur Laffer, had Trump's strong endorsement.

"Trump didn't win everything but he was responsible for the win of a lot of people here," Ballenger told Newsmax. "You can say he's the champ of the day."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
Although some races are still being counted following Michigan's Republican primary Tuesday, it became clear the next day that former President Donald Trump had a big night in the Water Wonderland.
donald trump, michigan, primaries, gop
253
2022-52-04
Thursday, 04 August 2022 05:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved