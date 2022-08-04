Trump 'Champ of the Day' in Michigan

Although some races are still being counted following Michigan's Republican primary Tuesday, it became clear the next day that former President Donald Trump had a big night in the Water Wonderland.

Along with Trump-endorsed TV commentator Tudor Dixon sweeping the GOP primary for governor, Trump was, according to Bill Ballenger of the online Ballenger Report on Michigan politics, "6-0 in congressional endorsements."

Rep. Bill Huizenga and five non-incumbent U.S. House candidates endorsed by Trump all emerged triumphant in the Tuesday primaries.

The most-watched "scalp on the wall" for Trump was that of freshman Rep. Peter Meijer, who lost renomination in the 3rd District (Grand Rapids) to onetime Trump administration official John Gibbs. Meijer was the sixth of ten House Republicans to have voted for Trump's impeachment to be leaving Congress this year.

Ballenger also pointed out that "four state legislators went down to candidates endorsed by Trump. He even knocked off an incumbent Republican state senator—the first time this has happened since 1986."

He was referring to the heated race in the 17th District (Branch County), in which U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Jonathan Lindsey defeated State Sen. Kim LaSata with 61%. Lindsey, the son-in-law of famed economist Arthur Laffer, had Trump's strong endorsement.

"Trump didn't win everything but he was responsible for the win of a lot of people here," Ballenger told Newsmax. "You can say he's the champ of the day."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.