Dick Morris to Newsmax: Bondi Exactly What Trump Needs

Pam Bondi
(Getty Images)

By    |   Saturday, 23 November 2024 02:25 PM EST

On Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump chose former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi to replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who withdrew from consideration for U.S. attorney general earlier in the week. Presidential advisor Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday that Bondi is “exactly what Trump wants and Trump needs.”

“I think that Trump made two excellent picks in Gaetz and in Bondi. And I know Pam Bondi personally. At one point I urged her to run for Florida governor but some guy named DeSantis ran instead. But she is a terrific person. She's going to be very strong and she's going to be exactly what Trump wants. And Trump needs,” Morris said during an appearance on “Saturday Report.”

Morris went on to lament the treatment of Gaetz by some members of the Senate saying they knocked “a guy out who's very qualified and would be a very good pick over, basically an obsolete morality code law is outrageous. And I believe that the real reason that they knocked out Gaetz is that he knocked out Kevin McCarthy, and he was the guy that forced him out as speaker.”

