Bondi to Newsmax: Nothing Humane About What's Happening at Border

There is "nothing humane about what's happening" at the U.S.-Mexico border and for Vice President Kamala Harris to say the Biden administration has closed the border "is absurd," said former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Newsmax Wednesday.

"I was at the border three weeks ago with Morgan Ortagus and Lara Trump, and we were out in the middle of the night. We went to the border. We went to a rape crisis center. We went to a food bank. There is nothing humane about what's happening at that border right now. It's horrible what's happening," Bondi told "Newsline."

"People are flowing into this country. We were meeting with Border Patrol agents and for [Harris] to say that they have closed that border is absurd. It's the ultimate projecting that they did everything to try to stop this. Terrorists and record numbers are coming into our country. Fentanyl, as you know, is flowing into our country. But being there, meeting with those border patrol agents, you know, they're saying 10 to one, it's men ages 18 to 35 years old. What is that? Fighting-aged men. That's who's coming into our country now. And that's what we've got to stop. And that's what President [Donald] Trump will stop on day one," she added.

"He almost had that wall finished and it was working. Border patrol was able to do their jobs. Now these people … they lost their driver's licenses at the gate, come in and say they're John Smith if they're from China or anywhere and walk right into our country."

Harris on Tuesday during an appearance on Charlamagne tha God's podcast said the Biden administration didn't need to take blame for border issues.

"No, Charlamagne. Within hours of being inaugurated, the first bill we passed before we did the Inflation Reduction Act, before we did the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, before we did the Safer Communities Act to deal with gun violence. The first thing we dropped was a bill to fix the broken immigration system, which, by the way, Trump did not fix when he was president," she said.

