White House Blames GOP for Virginia Redistricting Defeat

The White House is hitting back at Republicans, claiming they did not do enough in the wake of a vote being passed that could give Democrats up to four additional congressional seats in Virginia.

"It's funny about the grumbling, especially from the Virginia Republicans and all them, because my question, a little bit to them, is, how much did they f----- spend?" a White House official told Politico.

"Where were the members of Congress in this? Like, it was their seats that got lost," the official added.

The White House is said to be exasperated that it gets blamed for every GOP defeat, Politico reported.

Republicans have begun pointing fingers at President Donald Trump, blaming things like the war in Iran and rising gas prices for stepping on their midterm message of economic recovery.

House Republicans are also upset with Trump for starting the redistricting war in the first place by getting Texas to redraw its maps to possibly give Republicans five additional seats and help the party maintain its majority after the 2026 midterm elections.

"It was a mistake to go down this road," Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., told Politico. "Virginia does not change my opinion. I thought that Texas was a mistake. I thought California was a mistake on the part of the Democrats."

Democrats outspent Republicans three to one in Virginia, despite Republicans nationally having a huge cash advantage, Politico reported. Trump participated in a single tele-rally with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to urge Virginians to vote against the referendum.

"There wouldn't have been any harm had he gone to, like southeast Virginia — Virginia Beach — or southwest Virginia to try to rally the troops a little bit more than he did," said a person close to the White House to Politico.

"I don't know where the president was, I don't know where his team was," an official told Politico.

White House officials told Politico they believe Republicans have a strong record to run in the midterms and expect the Iran War to be long resolved by the time voters begin paying attention.

"Look at the One Big Beautiful Bill, the tax cuts, the biggest tax cuts in history. People are feeling it now," said a senior White House official.

"You look at what we've done with inflation, you look at what we've done with prescription drug prices," the official said. "Look at what we've done with mortgage rates and rental rates. They're at significant lows. We have a record to run on."

A person close to the White House said they believe voters will trust Republicans rather than Democrats to handle key issues.

"Things like inflation, the economy, lowering the debt, deficit, crime, Republicans have advantages over the Democrats when you put them head-to-head," the person told Politico.

Florida is the last state to potentially redistrict its maps prior to the midterms, though White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair said they have not been publicly involved in the effort.

"We'll see what happens," Blair told CNN. "Their track record shows that they know how to draw maps in compliance with Florida law and the Florida constitution, and we will see what they do next week."