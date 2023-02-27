Rep. Moore to Newsmax: 'Have To Push Back' on Censoring Conservatives

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., told Newsmax Monday that Congress and the American people need to "push back" against companies like DirecTV and AT&T censoring conservative voices like Newsmax and One America News by dropping them from their television service.

"When you couple big business with big government, that's fascism, right?" Moore said during "American Agenda" Monday. "That is the very definition. So, as they begin to quiet conservative voices in this country, we have to push back."

Moore said he is happy that fellow Republican Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is leading the effort in Congress to get AT&T and DirecTV to restore the news networks to its 13 million satellite television subscribers.

"Now that Republicans have the majority [of the House] Judiciary [Committee,] we're going to bring attention to the border. We're going to bring attention to the FBI's overreach," he said. "But also, these issues where they're censoring conservatives across the country. Where the American people have a right to hear the opposing viewpoint. That's the whole purpose of freedom of the press."

DirecTV and its parent company AT&T dropped Newsmax from its satellite television lineup in late January, claiming the move was because of a carriage fee dispute.

Newsmax recently reported that DirecTV paid 22 liberal outlets with less of an audience than Newsmax carriage fees, which it has not previously paid the conservative outlet.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy, however, said at the time on the network's website that the move was because of the political views expressed on the conservative network, similar to when it dropped the conservative One America News outlet from its lineup in April 2022.

"This is a double standard. This is censorship," Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, said during "America Right Now" on Newsmax Feb. 11. "[It is] absolutely censorship of the right, of the conservative force. We must have hearings on this. We must actually do something. I don't want to just have hearings. We need to take action as a congress against this double standard."

Several GOP Senators have also responded by sending the companies a letter asking why the service dropped Newsmax and OAN and telling them to preserve documents relating to the decisions for possible future hearings.

"We are deeply disturbed by DirecTV's recent decision to drop the conservative news network Newsmax. This decision harms millions of Texans, South Carolinians, Utahns, and Arkansans and removes important viewing choices for millions of Americans across our Nation," the letter from Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Texas, Lindsey Graham, South Carolina, Tom Cotton, Arkansas, and Michael Lee, Utah, said. "It appears that this decision may be the latest example of big business suppressing politically disfavored speech at the behest of liberal Democrats."

