Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Direct TV Dropping Newsmax 'Insane'

By    |   Monday, 27 February 2023 10:36 AM EST

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito told Newsmax on Monday that he's appalled by the decision of DirecTV to drop Newsmax TV five weeks ago.

The New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "the whole thing is insane. I've been in touch with your CEO Chris Ruddy from day one. We are both graduates of Chaminade High School [in Mineola, New York], so we've been in conversation about this."

D'Esposito added: "This is just another opportunity for the left-wing media to try to silence the voices of good conservative Republicans across this nation, and we are going to do everything we can to make sure it stops."

