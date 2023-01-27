Rep. De La Cruz to Newsmax: Conservatives Must Stand Up to DirecTV

Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that conservatives should "stand up" to DirecTV after the cable provider removed Newsmax from its network lineup.

"It is important that conservatives like myself stand up for the freedom of speech, and that people in America get both sides of the story," she said.

She later added: "It's completely unacceptable what is happening. Myself, along with several congressmen and women signed a letter to DirecTV saying that we see what you're doing in censoring a conservative message point through Newsmax. It's unacceptable; we're going to call them out … and we're going to ask them why are they, once again, censoring a conservative voice."

When asked about the availability of conservative news networks, De La Cruz said, "It is a very big concern, and that's why I signed on to this letter, because we have to fight back … conservatives like myself, congressmen like myself, must stand up and say this behavior will not be tolerated, and we're going to call them out."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we’re still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV’s censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!