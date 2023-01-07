Rep. De La Cruz to Newsmax: McCarthy Fight Shows What Democracy Is About

The 15 rounds of arguments and votes that eventually resulted in the election of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy show that "democracy is all about having an open, robust conversation with agreements and some disagreements," newly sworn-in Rep. Monica De La Cruz said on Newsmax Saturday.

"We don't live in China or Cuba under a dictatorship," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "America Right Now." "We want a democracy where we can openly discuss and then come to a conclusion, which we did last night and elected Speaker Mccarthy ... I view this as a good thing for the conference. We settle our differences and then we move on."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday en route to a summit meeting in Mexico City; and De La Cruz said she hopes that the visit will be more than a photo-op, that it will be an opportunity for the president to speak with people who are the most affected by the crisis.

"Remember, this crisis is a self-inflicted wound by the president; when in the last administration, we had one of the most secure borders," said De La Cruz. "I want him to talk to Border Patrol agents on the front lines, small business owners who are affected by this, especially when Title 42 is eventually lifted. He needs a long-term plan, and that's what I hope we hear when he goes to the Lone Star State."

The president earlier this week outlined a new immigration plan that calls for stricter standards for migrants coming from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua, including requiring background checks, a lawful sponsor in the United States and more; but De La Cruz said she has her doubts.

"President Biden has often spoken words but not followed through and not done what he says he's going to do," she said. "What he needs to do is reimplement the remain in Mexico policy. He needs to stop the catch-and-release program, and we need to work with our friends in safe countries south of us where people can apply for asylum in those safe countries ... we need to give the Border Patrol agents the resources they need to protect our borders and our communities."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!