Tags: monica de la cruz | illegal immigrants | hispanics

Rep. De La Cruz to Newsmax: Dems Want Illegal Immigrants as Voters

By    |   Tuesday, 27 August 2024 10:57 AM EDT

The reason the Biden Administration has allowed so many illegal migrants to cross the southern border has been to bring about a situation where they would be able to vote in this upcoming presidential election, Rep. Monica De La Cruz told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," the Texas Republican said the Biden administration "intentionally left the border wide open after President Trump had secured our borders."

De La Cruz emphasized that it "has always been their intention to have illegal immigrants voting this November, because they [Democrats] cannot win on policy."

She insisted that this is one of the biggest issues in the election and pointed out that in her district in South Texas, the population is more than 90% Hispanic.

"What the Biden Administration and Harris have wrongly thought in that Hispanics want an open border, that they want citizenship for everyone, and that is not the case," De La Cruz said. "Hispanics are proud Americans. They want a secure border. They want a secure nation and economic prosperity. And what we have seen under the Biden-Harris administration is the complete opposite. Millions of illegal immigrants coming through, the highest inflation in many, many decades and what we have seen is Hispanics struggling."

The congresswoman noted that Vice President Kamala Harris, even in friendly Democrat polls, is not showing anything near the normal strength Hispanics usually provide the party in a presidential election.

"The truth is that counties like mine that are over 90% Hispanic are waking up and seeing that their values and the policies that they support no longer align with their Democratic Party," De La Cruz said. "That's why in the 2022 election, this district flipped from being blue for over a hundred years to being red. It's an indication that Hispanics are aligning themselves with what is now the blue-collar, hard-working American party, which is the Republican Party."

