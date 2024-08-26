Texas Lt. Gov to Newsmax: Dem Voter Tactics Won't Succeed in Texas

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appeared Monday on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" to discuss alleged voter fraud and manipulation by Democrats, highlighting the importance of Texas Senate Bill 1 in maintaining election integrity.

Patrick expressed concerns over what he described as widespread voter manipulation and fraud orchestrated by Democratic leaders, particularly in blue counties and states. Patrick pointed to Texas Senate Bill 1, a voter security bill passed in 2021, as a key measure to combat such practices and ensure election integrity.

The lieutenant governor referenced the controversial walkout by Texas Democrats in the summer of 2021, temporarily stalling the passage of Senate Bill 1.

"Some of your viewers may remember the Democrats walked out in the summer of 2021 and went to Washington, D.C., not over a Second Amendment bill, not over a pro-life bill, not over a school choice bill, but over voter security," Patrick remarked.

"So, you see, what this points out is [that] this is the hidden below-the-surface, illegal voting that goes on," Patrick claimed.

According to Patrick, the bill has been effective in addressing voter fraud, particularly in blue counties, where, he asserts, most of the state's voter roll purges have occurred. He accused Democratic officials of deliberately manipulating the system, stating, "The best trick in the book is to do something wrong and pretend it didn't happen because you're really good at doing something wrong."

Patrick also detailed how Senate Bill 1 imposes penalties on those who count invalid votes and increases the offenses for individuals caught engaging in such activities. He highlighted Harris County, the state's largest Democratic stronghold, as a particular area of concern.

"In that county, they still want to send out mail out ballots to people, you know, automatically as opposed to them being requested. It is a constant fight. The Democrats are very good at pushing the envelope and saying, 'Oh, if we get caught, we didn't know. You know, we didn't know.' And so, imagine when you add up all those votes from people that shouldn't have been on the voter rolls…" he said.

The lieutenant governor further emphasized the potential impact of fraudulent votes on election outcomes, noting, "When you look at how close this election could be and how close it was in both 2016 and 2020, 10,000 or 12,000 votes here or there changes the direction of the entire country, which changes the direction of the whole world. And in Texas, we're not going to put up with this nonsense."

He criticized the Biden administration's recent border policies, suggesting that their recent efforts to curb illegal immigration were driven by the upcoming election rather than genuine concern for border security.

"It's an election year. This is just a scam, and the people of America, look for all the independents out there, for all the 'not so sure how they're voting folks,' you got to pick a side. Do you believe in a country based on the Constitution or TikTok? Do we want a secure border or not?" Patrick asserted.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who worked closely with Patrick on Senate Bill 1, also addressed election integrity. Abbott announced Monday that since the bill's passage, Texas has removed more than one million people from its voter rolls, including noncitizens, deceased individuals, and those who have moved out of state.

