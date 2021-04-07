Rep. Mo Brooks to Newsmax TV: Arkansas Right to Pass Ban on Treatment for Trans Youth

Arkansas was right to override its governor's veto and become the first state to ban gender-affirming medical treatment for transgender youth, according to Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., on Newsmax TV.

On Tuesday, the Arkansas state assembly voted to override the veto of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark. The governor had argued the legislation gave the state too much power over the decisions made by trans youth, their families, and doctors.

"I'm a person who believes in the 10th Amendment and states' rights, and I believe Arkansas is well within its right to make the kind of decision that they have made," Brooks told co-host Emma Rechenberg on Wednesday's "National Report."

"Time will tell if it's the kind of decision the rest of the country wants to make, but I do want to emphasize the point [Hutchinson] was making and that is, the people we're talking about are children. They lack the maturity, the mental capacity to make a decision of this nature, which, by the time they’re adults, they may decide has been a self-mutilation.

"We'll have to see how this all plays out as the debate goes forward on this issue, but I certainly stand with Arkansas and the governor of Arkansas in that it is their decision to make, not the federal government's."

The Arkansas law bans medical and surgical treatments aiming to add, remove or alter a young person's physical attributes for their "biological sex" as determined at birth.

"I agree with this premise, and the premise is that children should not be making a decision that’s going to affect them for the rest of their lives," Brooks said. "And in many instances, it is self-mutilation. and I don’t understand why the medical profession, those few doctors that want to do that, I don’t think the profit motive is so much that they would engage in that kind of conduct."

Brooks, who represents Alabama’s 5th District, has announced he intends to run for the Senate seat to be vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala. He has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

"I'm very much humbled by President Trump’s support," Brooks said. "We’re a [Make America Great Again] state. Donald Trump won by a huge margin, well over 20 points in the state of Alabama. And of course, in the Republican primary, he’s much, much, much stronger, probably a 70-80 point lead back in the Republican primary 2020. Having his support, to quote him, is 'Huge.'"

"Most importantly, it signals to the people of Alabama that I am the MAGA candidate, and I have the record that can prove it. And that’s something nobody else has."

Brooks said he knows the Republican establishment won’t go down "without a fight."

"They'll probably spend millions and millions of dollars in attack ads – but that goes with the turf. But fortunately, the Alabama people will see through it," he said.

Brooks also was asked about reports the Biden administration is mulling a restart to border wall construction to plug "gaps" in the current barrier.

"To me, it's a mirage. I don’t believe that the Biden administration will continue to build the wall at the southern border, no matter how badly needed it may be," Brooks said. "My concern is that they’re trying to simply fulfill contracts, relationships with the contractors who were building that wall rather than lose that money that the taxpayers have already spent for that purpose.

"Time will tell whether my judgment is right. But everything I’ve seen from the Biden administration is, they don’t like the wall, they don’t like border security, they want to open up our borders, they’re enticing children to the United States of America just as fast as they can. And, of course, the calamity that has resulted is a direct response to the Biden administration’s conduct."

