Mo Brooks to Newsmax TV: 'Joe Biden Says Come on Back' If You Were Deported

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., told Newsmax TV on Thursday that President Joe Biden “says come on back” to anyone deported under former President Donald Trump, “even if you’re a murderer.”

Brooks told “American Agenda” on Thursday that almost 2,000 Americans are killed each year, on average, by people who have entered the country illegally.

“That comes from federal government crime data,” he said.

“If you were deported under Donald Trump, Joe Biden says, ‘come on back,’” Brooks added. “That's true, even if you're a murderer, even if you're a rapist, even if you’re [a] child molester, even if you have killed people as a drunk driver. Joe Biden has said, ‘well, if Donald Trump deported you we want you in America.’”

He continued, “President Trump frequently framed his policies in terms of America first, the Biden administration's policy… seems to be centered around America last. Everyone else everyone else comes last in line behind illegal immigrants and criminal illegal aliens, there are just so many issues here with this, that it's hard for me as cynical as I am to think that this was really the design of this plan. It seems like it's way out of control and that despite the fact, a lot of these folks in the Biden administration saw the same problem under [former President Barack Obama]. They are destined and determined to repeat the same mistakes.”

Brooks later said, “Our poor southern border allows all sorts of narcotics to come into America, which each year results in over 30,000 dead Americans from overdoses... And what is happening is not accidental: it is by design. Because the socialists have figured out that they don't like the votes of American citizens, Americans who were born here, raised here, know something about our foundational principles and the best way for the socialists to win elections is to import individuals who are not as familiar with the foundational principles that have combined to make us the greatest nation in world history, who are much more likely to live off the government dole and thus much more likely to be in the hip pocket of socialist Democrats on election day.”

He added, “It's all a pure power play for political partisan game, you know, in addition to the cartels bringing drugs in this country, we also have to talk about the human trafficking issue. Specifically, as it relates to minors, because there's been this incentive created for coyotes and human smugglers to now bring kids with them migrant border crossings of spiked sharply since Biden took office, and according to CNN's reporting here more than 3,000 unaccompanied migrant children are currently in U.S. Customs and Border Patrol custody, so they've created this incentive.”