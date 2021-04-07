Trump Gives Mo Brooks 'Total Endorsement' in Alabama Senate Race

Former President Donald Trump Wednesday gave Rep. Mo Brooks his "complete and total endorsement" in the race to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate.

"Few Republicans have as much COURAGE and FIGHT as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks," Trump said in a statement provided to Newsmax. "Mo is a great Conservative Republican leader, who will stand up for America First no matter what obstacles the Fake News Media, RINOs, or Socialist Democrats may place in his path."

He added that Brooks is "pro-life, loves our Military and our Vets, will protect our Second Amendment, combat the Biden open border agenda, is fighting for voter integrity (like few others), and was the Co-Chair of our winning, and record setting, Alabama campaign in 2020. Mo Brooks has my Complete and Total Endorsement for the U.S. Senate representing the Great State of Alabama. He will never let you down!"

Brooks last month officially joined the GOP primary field that is expected to attract several other hopefuls seeking to replace Sen. Richard Shelby, after the 86-year-old Republican announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection in 2022 to the Senate seat he has held since 1987.

Brooks, of north Alabama, announced his entry during an event at a gun range in Huntsville while accompanied by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

Miller told the audience while introducing Brooks, that "nobody has had President Trump's back more over the last four years than Mo Brooks. Now I need you to have his back.”

Brooks, 66, has served five terms in the House and is part of the conservative Freedom Caucus. He serves on the Armed Services Committee and Science, Space, and Technology, two important committees for his north Alabama district.

"America cannot afford senators who cower in their foxholes," Brooks said during his announcement, adding that "as President Trump can vouch, I don't cut and run. I stand strong when the going gets tough."

Trump won 62% of Alabama's 2020 vote, and former GOP Rep. Bradley Byrne said the GOP primary's eventual winner will most likely be the person who can convince voters they will carry the former president's "Make America Great Again" agenda.

Trump's endorsement of Brooks comes instead of backing for another candidate in the race, Lynda Blanchard, who he appointed as ambassador to Slovenia and who said while announcing her candidacy in February that she is a "proud member of the MAGA movement" and said she intends to adhere to the former president's "America First" agenda.

"I'd never thought about serving in public office until President Trump asked me to when he offered me the chance to serve as our ambassador to Slovenia, an important post in a beautiful country that was once Melania's home," she said, referring to former first lady Melania Trump, in her video announcement. "I leaped at the opportunity to fight for the America First Agenda to successfully promote President Trump's vision."

Other potential candidates who have been mentioned include Shelby's former chief of staff Katie Boyd Britt, the head of an influential business lobby, and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.