Rep. Randy Fine to Newsmax: 'Import 3rd World, Become 3rd World'

The Minnesota Somali fraud scam should come as no surprise, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., said on Newsmax, because Democrats like Gov. Tim Walz reap what they sow.

"The fact of the matter is, when you import the Third World, you become the Third World," Fine told Wednesday night's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"And tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of people who never should have been brought into America were allowed to come here and then brought the same culture they came from of corruption and broken society."

Then they "scammed the system," he said.

"Walz knew about it because when you've got autism programs that are showing doubling and tripling and quadrupling rates of growth and housing programs, the data was there," he said.

"The whistleblowers weren't whistling. They were screaming that this fraud happened."

"But he didn't care, because it kept him in power," Fine said.

Instead of acting, he said, Minnesota leadership allowed billions of taxpayer dollars to be siphoned off, pushing American families further into debt while failing to protect the integrity of public assistance programs.

"We have brought a cancer into this country: People who are just here to take as much as they can to fleece us and then send it back to their Third World nation," Fine told guest host T.W. Shannon.

"We need to round up these people and we need to send them home.

"And the best thing Donald Trump can give Americans this Christmas is mass deportation of these Third World people," he said.

