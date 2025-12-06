Trump: 'Another Stabbing by Illegal Migrant in Charlotte'

President Donald Trump expressed outrage at Democratic leadership and obstruction of deportation operations, sharing another report of an illegal migrant stabbing in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Another stabbing by an Illegal Migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina," Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social. "What's going on in Charlotte?

"Democrats are destroying it, like everything else, piece by piece!!! President DJT."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have reportedly arrested 33-year-old Oscar Solarzano in connection with a stabbing aboard a CATS Blue Line light rail train Friday evening — and newly obtained court documents reveal Solarzano was in the country illegally and had already been deported once before.

The attack happened around 5 p.m. ET, leaving a victim suffering serious injuries. Solarzano was identified and taken into custody shortly afterward, according to the report.

According to charging records, Solarzano had been intoxicated on the train, shouting at passengers and challenging the victim to a fight before allegedly stabbing him.

His listed address matched the Roof Above homeless shelter, but it was the immigration disclosure that immediately drew attention: a judge ordered no bond after court filings noted Solarzano "has been deported previously" and is currently in the U.S. illegally.

He now faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and being intoxicated and disruptive.

The revelation about Solarzano’s prior deportation adds a new layer of scrutiny to the incident — one that lands just months after another deadly stabbing on the same Blue Line, intensifying public concern over safety and accountability on Charlotte's transit system.

The fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on Aug. 22, 2025, quickly became one of the city's most widely scrutinized violent crimes of the year.

Zarutska was attacked aboard a light rail train in an unprovoked assault. Decarlos Brown Jr., a Charlotte resident with prior arrests, was taken into custody shortly afterward and charged with first-degree murder.

Security footage released by the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) showed the attack unfolding in seconds, prompting both local outrage and national attention as the video circulated widely across news outlets and social media.

The case escalated further when Trump publicly responded, calling the suspect a "madman" and linking the killing to what he characterized as failed Democratic criminal-justice policies, including so-called "cashless bail."

Trump demanded the death penalty for Brown following what he said should be a "quick" trial, injecting the Charlotte homicide into the 2025 national political conversation.

The combination of shocking video evidence, the victim's refugee status, and Trump's forceful commentary transformed a local transit killing into a flash point in the broader debate over crime and public safety in Democratic-run cities even in long-held red states.