Jason Miller to Newsmax: SCOTUS Ruling on Arizona Clear on Elections

The Supreme Court's ruling on Arizona's voting regulations shows that Americans, as a nation, care about getting elections right "except when it comes to President Trump," Jason Miller, one of the former president's senior advisers, told Newsmax Friday.

"The fact of the matter is these basic principles, whether it be voter ID, whether it be again making sure that we have a chain of custody records for absentee (ballots) ... these all go to such central tenets of making sure that we get elections right," Miller told Newsmax's John Bachman.

"The Constitution makes it pretty clear that you don't have to be Alan Dershowitz to see that Article Two of the Constitution says that it's up to states and state legislatures to actually go and put their voting procedures into place."

He added that he thinks the Supreme Court made the right decision.

Meanwhile, the Trump team launched its new social media platform, GETTR, on Thursday, but Miller said that Trump hasn't officially joined the site, even though it has his platform reserved.

"It's in my safe right down the hall," said Miller, who is leading the platform. "It's waiting, especially for President Trump when he wants to join, but as I know from having worked for President Trump over both campaigns and then his post-presidency, I'm going to let him speak for himself about when he might consider getting on the platform or what his plans are. He has a lot of different offers."

The exciting thing about GETTR is that conservatives have been censored for too long on other platforms like Twitter or Facebook because of their political opinions, said Miller, but GETTR isn't like that.

Trump, meanwhile, will be in Sarasota, Florida, for a rally Saturday night, and Miller said he expects to hear the former president talk some about the Arizona elections decision, but he also expects to hear Trump speak out against critical race theory and about the "witch hunt" that is going on with the charges that have been filed against the Trump Organization and its CFO Alan Weisselberg in New York.

"I think it's pretty reprehensible that for what Democrats have done here," said Miller. "They spend years with this witch hunt of going after President Trump, millions of dollars. Meanwhile, crime is going up in New York and what do they have?

"They go after 73-year-old Alan Weisselberg over some, potentially some free parking. I think this is pretty egregious ... they're basically exposed for having nothing to show for all this time and work."

