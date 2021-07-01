Team Trump Launches New Social Media Platform

Former President Donald Trump’s team has launched a new social media platform, billing it as an alternative to Big Tech sites.

Named GETTR, the app advertises its mission statement as “fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas,” Politico reported Thursday.

Trump’s former spokesman, Jason Miller, is leading the platform, described as similar to Twitter, Politico reported.

Miller, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 campaign, hinted in March that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would "completely redefine the game."

Trump’s involvement with the project is unclear as to whether or not he will set up an account on GETTR and use it, Politico reported — but it may signal an attempt to have the former president get back onto social media.

Trump has been kicked off Twitter and suspended from Facebook in the wake of the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6. His online blog was short-lived, but was likely a precursor to the new project.

According to the news outlet, GETTR is one of the highest-profile projects in pro-Trump conservative tech and social media platforms amid accusations that Big Tech has tried to silence conservative and pro-Trump ideologies.

Politico previously reported the Trump team's search for a platform on which to re-establish his online presence was considering either by buying a company outright and rebranding it as his exclusive platform, or becoming a featured draw.

The app first went live on the Google and Apple app stores in mid-June and was most recently updated Wednesday, according to Politico. It’s been downloaded over 100,000 times on each.

GETTR is being described on the app stores as a “non-bias social network for people all over the world.”

The app is rated “M” for mature, meaning it is recommended for users 17 and older.

The news outlet also pointed out GETTR’s user interface appears similar to that of Twitter, reporting initial trending topics included the hashtags “#trump,” “#virusorigin,” “#nra” and “#unrestrictedbioweapon.”