Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Harris Flopping Around on Issues, Dishonest

Vice President Kamala Harris is “flopping around” on electric vehicle mandates, which is a “problem for us in Michigan,” says Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers, former Congressman and Chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

“The problem is, four weeks ago she voted for EV mandates while she was on the House floor of the United States Congress and then came back and ran an ad and said, ‘I'm not for EV mandates.’ I've never seen anything so dishonest in my life,” Rogers said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Agenda.”

“If you think about what Kamala Harris is doing, you know, these are not the droids you're looking for, for your Star Wars fans out there. But what they're doing, I think, is disingenuous and dishonest. I do think people see through it. They know that the border is broken, and we have crime happening here in Michigan as a result, they know that their grocery prices are going up. They know we've lost 29,000 manufacturing jobs here in Michigan in the last few years. I mean, they know it. And so, they can continue to tell them something different. I'm sure people are a lot smarter than that,” he added.

“I worked on an assembly line. These are my people. I understand them. We're neighbors. We're friends. They get something's broken, and they know we've got to go in a different direction.”

The Biden-Harris agenda has also made things worse in the Middle East, said Rogers.

“We should all circle our wagons around getting and re-containing Iran,” he said.

“Iran is the problem, and Iran is responsible for killing lots of Muslims in the Middle East through their proxy wars and their proxy fighting and all the chaos that they're sowing. We have to contain Iran and listen, the Biden-Harris agenda has made it worse. My opponent, [Elissa Slotkin] has supported them 100% of the time, to make it worse. And so, I think we start those conversations by saying, ‘listen, give up the hostages, we'll get a cease-fire.’ I believe that can happen. But you have to give up all of them. No negotiating a cease-fire today for three people. All of the hostages have to be set free, have some kind of cease- fire, work for a better life for Palestinians and contain Iran. I think we can all gather around that tree.”

