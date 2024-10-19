Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: Actions Against Israel All Connect to Iran

All actions taken by Iran's proxies against Israel, including a drone strike from Lebanon that hit a building near the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday, lead back to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Rep. Warren Davidson said on Newsmax Saturday.

"We know the nexus of it is Iran, and every time Iran gets money, they do the same very predictable thing, as predictable as gravity," the Ohio Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "They have to attack Israel, and generally, they don't do it directly. They do it through their proxies, whether it's Hamas, Hezbollah, or the Houthi rebels."

Netanyahu and his wife were not at their coastal home when the strike hit, and there were no injuries, according to the prime minister's office, reports The New York Times.

The Israeli military reported intercepting two additional drones that were launched Saturday, setting off air raid sirens at a military base north of Tel Aviv, but the sirens did not sound at Caesarea, where Netanyahu's home is located.

Meanwhile, Davidson praised Netanyahu for calling for a peace settlement after the killing this past week of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

He also criticized the Biden administration for its actions concerning Israel since the war began last October, saying that it has wanted to "handcuff Netanyahu."

"The American policy has been to fund both sides of the war," he added. "You can say you're funding humanitarian aid, but everywhere we've done it, always the people with the guns wind up with the aid and that's exactly what's gone on in Gaza. Hamas has stayed in control of that, and they use it to curry favor with the local population."

This means that many Gazans are "effectively hostages," with the rest being full supporters of the Hamas regime, said Davidson.

"I think the only real peaceful resolution for Israel is an unconditional surrender of Hamas and the hostages that they've taken," he said. "The Israeli government has done a great job of taking out the Hamas leadership, and they should stay focused and resolve the situation in Gaza."

Meanwhile, Iran has created a two-front war for Israel by prompting Hezbollah's actions, said Davidson.

"They're taking rocket fire from the north for most of the same year, and of course, Israel has to retaliate, and it is causing more conflict in Lebanon and elsewhere, so hopefully they can stay focused and just resolve the situation with Hamas in Gaza," he said.

Davidson also addressed the presidential election and insisted that even though polls show former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in a dead heat, the "energy is there" with Trump.

However, Warren said he is hearing several people saying they are concerned about whether the election will be conducted honestly.

"There are concerns in states like Pennsylvania, where they still have ballot drop boxes and absentee ballots that don't require signature matches," said Davidson. "We're seeing early reports in some states, including Georgia, where people have voted, and they see the printout. it doesn't match what they touched on the screen. So these things are making people hypersensitive because we had some of the same things go uncorrected in 2020."

